Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

