Financial Architects Inc Sells 256 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

