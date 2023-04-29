Financial Architects Inc Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

