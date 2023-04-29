Financial Contrast: Steakholder Foods (STKH) versus Its Peers

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 295 1154 1344 30 2.39

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.39%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.39 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.59 million 34.98

Steakholder Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -189.53% -26.55% -13.27%

Summary

Steakholder Foods competitors beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

