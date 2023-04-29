FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FINW opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FinWise Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

