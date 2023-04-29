First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

A number of analysts have commented on FCCO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

