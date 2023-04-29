First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 19th

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
First Foundation has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
First Foundation Price Performance
FFWM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation
In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Foundation
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
