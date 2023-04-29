First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 19th

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

FFWM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

