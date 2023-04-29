First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.11. 1,032,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

