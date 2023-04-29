First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. First Solar also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.28.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $18.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.58. 10,320,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,988 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,557 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.