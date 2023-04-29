First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

