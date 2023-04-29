First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

