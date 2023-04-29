First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DVLU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.