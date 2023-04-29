First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. 73,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

