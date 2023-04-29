First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

