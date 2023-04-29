First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
