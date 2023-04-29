First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 127.1% in April

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $20,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $584,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FJP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 8,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,045. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

