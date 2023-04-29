First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.74. Approximately 308,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 197,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,830,000 after buying an additional 441,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 157,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 98.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 271,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 134,450 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

