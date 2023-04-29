First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

