First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in April

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

