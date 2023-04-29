FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,976,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

