FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 5,304,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

