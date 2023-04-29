Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,473,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983,615 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 6.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $755,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 303,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.