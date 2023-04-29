Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

