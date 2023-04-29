Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.47.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.