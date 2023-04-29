Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.85

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.85 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.27). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 105.25 ($1.31), with a volume of 59,743 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.69. The firm has a market cap of £64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,052.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Flowtech Fluidpower’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

