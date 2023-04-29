Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.9 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 616,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,026. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.