Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,279. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.54.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
