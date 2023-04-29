Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 203.9% from the March 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,279. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

