Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lessened by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,975 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 155.1% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2,099.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

FTNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

