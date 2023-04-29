Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Fortinet worth $120,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,099.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,682.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,175,000 after buying an additional 954,642 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

