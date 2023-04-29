Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.09 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

