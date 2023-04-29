Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

FOJCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

