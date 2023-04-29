FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $503.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,967. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average of $491.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.