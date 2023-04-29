FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
