FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,164. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.