FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 61,493 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,000. American Tower makes up approximately 1.9% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.95. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.