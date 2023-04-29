FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

Intuit stock traded up $14.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,538,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average is $424.06 and its 200 day moving average is $408.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

