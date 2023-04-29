FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 426,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,623,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.50. 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,105. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

