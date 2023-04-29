FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,554,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

