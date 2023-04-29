FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,466 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. 2,228,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,737. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

