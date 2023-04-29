FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 947,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,551,000 after buying an additional 117,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,029,000 after buying an additional 65,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

