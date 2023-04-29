Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires Shares of 2,125 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.9 %

Ferguson stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,652. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

