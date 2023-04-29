Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after acquiring an additional 179,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.41. 849,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,683. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average of $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

