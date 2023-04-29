Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $69.85. 4,197,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

