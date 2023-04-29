Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,884 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,957. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.