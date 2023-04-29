Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 54,874 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,874 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,744,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,604,000 after acquiring an additional 431,863 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,350,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 40,675,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,190,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

