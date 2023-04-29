Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 354,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,276. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

