Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 35,099 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. 3,432,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Get Rating

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

