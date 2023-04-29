Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,463,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

