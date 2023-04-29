FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $32.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday.

FTAI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

