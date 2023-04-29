fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 2,849.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.10% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $319.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

