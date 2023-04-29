Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 28.6 %

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 2,398,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,475. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

