Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,327.32

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,327.32 ($16.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,091 ($13.63). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,114 ($13.91), with a volume of 370,449 shares trading hands.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.23) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.98) to GBX 1,915 ($23.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.40) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,326.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

